Hurricane Idalia: Downed power line causes attic fire at Georgia Episcopal Center in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A power line that was knocked down by a tree caused an attic fire during Hurricane Idalia in Camden County on Wednesday.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Camden Fire Rescue responded to the fire, which happened in the Griffith Building at the Georgia Episcopal Center.

The center is located in the Dover Bluff area in Northeast Camden County.

Officials say a gust of wind blew a tree over, causing power lines to go down and bending the electrical service pole on top of the building.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said the Georgia Episcopal Center operates as a church camp for youth, as well as religious organizations that wish to stay at the Center. No groups were at the Center, only a caretaker who was on the property.

Photos: Attic fire at Georgia Episcopal Center in Camden County

