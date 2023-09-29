Careathon Update: Remembering Lucy Donmoyer

Jacksonville, Fl — Over nine years we have met some awesome kids during the WOKV Careathon and, when possible, we try to share updates on their journey. Often times these are uplifting, as we see children grow into young adults.

Today we share a heart-breaking update on Lucy Donmoyer - who we first met in 2021. Lucy’s smile lit up the room, and her sweet voice could pierce your heart. She had spunk and spirit. Her parents donned #LucyStrong shirts, and were so thankful for the support they had received throughout her journey.

Lucy was diagnosed with High-Risk Neuroblastoma in April of 2020, and her passion to be cancer free and her willingness to fight never wavered.

Lucy celebrated her 8th birthday on September 19. Days later, she passed away. Her parents, Jessica and Jordan, shared this story on Facebook:

“September 26th, 2023 will be a day we will never forget.

Last night at around 7PM, our sweet Lucy Rose passed away peacefully in her sleep.

She took her last breath as Jess and I held her close. We went and got Charlotte, who had expressed to us she wanted to be in the room when Lucy’s spirit left her body, and the 3 of us huddled around Lucy and said our goodbyes.

It was very calm, with her favorite lullaby music playing on her iPad. She was comfortable and pain free and it was purely amazing, an ending perfectly crafted for the best daughter and big sister we were blessed to know ever day of her life.

We are so fortunate that Lucy’s journey ended in such a way that makes it feel like it’s not the one of the worst day of our lives. The strongest fighter I’ve ever known doesn’t have to fight anymore, at this moment, that just feels so relieving. For almost 4 years we’ve asked her to fight, and if it were up to her, she would have kept fighting, but now she gets to rest, and we will pick up the fight.

More details and arrangements will be coming soon, we just wanted to share the news with all of you who have supported Lucy and our family for so long. Thank you for making Lucy’s journey so bearable for all of us, we really appreciate all your love, prayers, gifts and support.”.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 8th from 3pm to 6pm at St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church. Her family is encouraging donations to the Child Cancer Fund and other local organizations that have been part of Lucy’s journey.