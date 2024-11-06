Career criminal apprehended in Baker County after pursuit

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man with an extensive criminal record was taken into custody late Monday night after fleeing from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The suspect, James Bullard Jr., had previously been charged with 27 felonies and 20 misdemeanors throughout his life. There were several active warrants for him at the time of the arrest and he had been fleeing law enforcement for several weeks.

Bullard had been pulled over by the Florida Highway Patrol (FPH) after entering Baker County, but he shortly fled. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and FPH Troopers pursued him before he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after.

Bullard was booked into the Baker County Detention Center and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, driving on a suspended license, and resisting an officer without violence. FHP also charged Bullard with numerous other offenses.

