Carnival Cruise Line to offer new port call for passengers sailing out of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Port Authority has announced the passengers sailing from Jacksonville on Carnival’s Elation ship will have a new port call.

Beginning in 2025, Carnival Cruise Line will offer Celebration Key as its new exclusive port destination in The Bahamas.

According to Carnival, Celebration Key is located on the south side of Grand Bahama Island. The destination offers fun, relaxation, and adventure options for everyone.

“The 2,200-guest Carnival Elations sails year-round from JAXPORT on four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas,” JAXPORT said on its Facebook page.

