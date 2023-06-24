Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary loses oldest resident, Nero the Tiger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Catty Shack Wildlife Sanctuary’s oldest member, 19-year-old Nero the tiger, has passed away this week.

“As inevitably happens, old age caught up to Nero, and the decision was made to guide him on his way to the Rainbow Bridge”, said the sanctuary.

Nero turned 19 on April 29 and was the sanctuary’s oldest and most iconic resident. For much of his life Nero was also the biggest cat.

The night feedings were Nero’s favorite time because then he could show off his size, his massive paws, and his power.

Nero was recently given the honor of being the first tiger to move into a new habitat. He was slow-moving; but enjoyed exploring the entire place.

He could often be seen laying by the pool and playing with the floating ball when it came by.

As Nero aged he dealt with age-related arthritis. He moved more slowly and was not able to jump as when he was younger. The sanctuary said this didn’t stop him though.

The gentle giant continued to move from one spot to the next for sun or shade. He also got up every morning to come over and say hello to the person doing morning checks.

“Though Nero is not present in his habitat, he remains in our hearts - caretakers, support staff, and everyone who met him during the 13 years he allowed us to care for him. It was our pleasure and our honor to be there for sweet Nero, and we will miss him every day,” said the Catty Shack

