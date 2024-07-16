Central Florida murder suspect kills himself in Southeast Georgia after leading deputies on chase

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A man suspected of killing another man at a bar in Melbourne on Sunday was found dead in Southeast Georgia early Tuesday, police say.

Detectives in Central Florida say Michael Alan Smith was spotted in Jacksonville and later crossed into Camden County, Georgia, when patrol officers tried to stop him with a PIT maneuver.

Investigators say police chased him for miles in Camden County before he crashed into trees in a stolen car on Interstate 95 early Tuesday morning.

Moments later, officers said they found Smith dead inside the car of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports that investigators say Smith, of Melbourne, killed Westly A. Lopes, also of Melbourne, shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot outside Mugs Pub on Croton Road near Sarno Road.

