Challenge Enterprises receives Local Hero’s Award as part of their efforts to support the community

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Leading nonprofit Challenge Enterprises was honored to receive the Local Hero’s Award from the Fleming Island Rotary Club.

Challenge Enterprises is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and constantly striving to create a more inclusive and empowering community for all.

“We are incredibly grateful to Starr Keating and the Fleming Island Rotary Club for this wonderful recognition,” said Challenge Enterprises COO, Katie Vineyard. “The Local Hero’s Award holds a special place in our hearts, and we are proud to showcase it in the center of our ‘Love Us Cabinet’ for everyone to see.”

As part of their ongoing efforts to support the community, Challenge Enterprises is launching the ‘Burn the Mortgage’ campaign for their Ladies Small Group Home.

The campaign aims to raise funds to pay off the mortgage, allowing the organization to allocate more resources toward other programs and consumer care needs.

“The rising cost of groceries poses a challenge for our organization, especially with a house full of ladies,” explained Challenge Enterprises CEO, Nancy Keating. “By eliminating the mortgage, we can ensure that our monthly budget for the house prioritizes nutritious meals and snacks, supporting the ladies in their journey to learn how to cook healthy meals and desserts.”

The community is invited to join hands with Challenge Enterprises in their commitment to providing a nurturing environment for individuals with disabilities by supporting and promoting the “Burn the Mortgage” campaign.

