Changes being made to Clay County election website on Nov. 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Supervisor of Elections website is being made into a slimmed-down version in anticipation of increased web traffic on Election Day.

The change will happen at 6:30 p.m.

According to a news release, “this Election Night mode will provide faster response times for those visiting [the] website when traffic is expected to be at an all-time high.”

Preliminary results will be available after 7 p.m. on Tuesday once the polls close.

Early Voting and partial Vote by Mail results will be the first to be released, followed by Election Day precinct results and Vote by Mail ballots received on Election Day before 7 p.m.

