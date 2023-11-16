Child Cancer Fund needs residents’ help in voting for best nonprofit picture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Child Cancer Fund has entered the 2023 Annual Nonprofit Photo Contest.

They entered a heartwarming photo of WOKV’s Rich Jones hugging a child.

The picture was taken at the WOKV Care-a-thon.

People can vote to help win cash prizes and publicity for the Child Cancer Fund.

Voting link - https://cont.st/CJXsgx_GHQYXZ?g=1

