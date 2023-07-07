City of Atlantic Beach is hosting a meet and greet for City Manager candidates

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The city commission of Atlantic Beach is hosting a City Manager candidate meeting.

On July 28, city commissioners will publicly interview Mike New and David Strohl and will have a public meet and greet.

On Saturday, July 29 full city commission interviews are open to the public at 10 a.m.

On Monday, July 31, a Special-called meeting will be hosted at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chamber.

For more information, you can visit their website.

