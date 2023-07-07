City of Jacksonville Beach is asking for your help to identify 3 ATM thief’s

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — Jacksonville Beach Police is attempting to identify a vehicle and two suspects in reference to three thefts of ATM machines over the past week.

The thefts have occurred at:

Hampton Inn at 1515 1st St North

Courtyard by Marriott at 1617 1st St North

4 Points by Sheraton at 11 1st St North

The suspects are two males who are driving a gray crossover-style SUV.

In each incident, they have been wearing high-visibility clothing, like reflective vests or neon-colored shirts.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Johns at 904-270-1675 or by email at cjohns@jaxbchfl.net. You can also contact the police department Communications Section at 904-270-1661.

Attempt to Identify

