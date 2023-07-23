City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness is trying to help kids stay entertained during the storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In Duval County, where the City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness wants to help kids find fun in being prepared.

Parents can download coloring books with lots of pages to color and fun activities.

Here is the link to download it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Wheelchairs 4 kids hit their goal this year for new accessibility equipment

Read: Clay County is revealing the possible names for a new road

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.