City of Jacksonville launches initiative targeting human trafficking Downtown

This week, Jacksonville announced a new initiative to not just raise awareness about human trafficking, but also to better enforce laws against it and help victims get the resources they need.

Mayor Donna Deegan spoke Thursday, saying prevention efforts are especially important in Florida, which ranks 3rd in the nation for reported cases.

Signs will be installed inside city-owned venues to warn off potential criminals from trafficking, while also providing contact information for support services.

Human trafficking combat initiative in Jacksonville

“We chose this area because we know human trafficking rises during major sporting events and concerts. We also know Jacksonville is a target because we are a large city located at the intersection of two major interstates,” said Mayor Deegan.

The City said it has brought on multiple law enforcement agencies, survivor-advocacy groups, local sports teams and businesses to help with the effort to make the Sports and Entertainment District a trafficking-free zone.

“We’re going to disrupt the business model of human trafficking by decreasing demand in our city," said the founder of ReThreaded, a local non-profit advocacy group.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said citizens can help by recognizing the signs of someone being actively trafficked:

Having no access to personal ID

Being unaware of their location

Avoiding eye contact

Showing signs of physical abuse

Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $7,500 for tips leading to arrests in human trafficking cases. You can call First Coast Crime Stoppers (1.866.845.TIPS) to make anonymous reports.

