City of Jacksonville prepares for potential tropical disturbance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division is closely monitoring Invest 97L, a system currently located in the southwest Atlantic that has the potential to develop into a tropical disturbance over the next several days. While it is too early to accurately predict the exact impacts on Duval County, this system may produce locally heavy rainfall with potential flooding.

Yesterday, Governor DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency, which included Duval County, to ensure local communities have the state resources needed for storm preparation and response. The City’s Emergency Preparedness Division is participating in briefings with federal, state, and local partners and coordinating with stakeholders.

On the local level, the City is preparing for the storm system by prepping first responder response teams and clearing drainage systems in low-lying areas. The City of Jacksonville Public Works Department, along with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and JEA, stand ready to mobilize and respond as needed as the tropical system approaches.

While the forecast and local impact could change, there are no schedule changes for City of Jacksonville offices, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, or Duval County Public Schools at this time. Currently, there are no planned evacuation orders or shelters opening either. The City will continue to monitor the storm forecast and provide updates to the public.

Citizens are encouraged to take the following preparedness actions to ensure they are JaxReady:

Assess Your Home and Property: Walk around your property and clean up any limbs or debris that may clog storm drainage systems. This helps prevent damage to your property and neighboring properties.

Clean Drains and Gutters: Ensure that all drains and gutters are clear of debris so that water can drain properly. Blocked gutters can lead to water overflow, which might cause water damage to your home. Cleaning them out now can help mitigate potential flooding issues if we receive heavy rainfall.

Avoid Driving Through Flooded Roads: If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through them. The depth of water is not always obvious. It only takes a small amount of water to float a vehicle, which can lead to dangerous situations. Always heed barricades and road closure signs put in place for your safety.

Stay Weather Aware: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and updates from official sources such as the National Weather Service and the Emergency Preparedness Division (JaxReady.com). Being informed will help you make timely and safe decisions for you and your family.

