City of Jacksonville recognizes Purple Heart recipients

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs, Veterans Department, and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 524 will all come together to recognize the heroes who were wounded during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces.

This event will take place Monday, August 7 starting at 6 p.m. at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall (1145 E. Adams Street).

This event is open to the public, and those who have been awarded the Purple Heart are especially encouraged to attend and be recognized.

Following the program, attendees are invited to walk the Purple Heart Trail, a quarter-mile walk from the Veterans Memorial Wall to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena that will be decorated by Navy Wives, the Daughters in Dixie.

For additional information, please contact the Military Affairs and Veterans Department at (904) 255-5550.

