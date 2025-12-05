City of Palatka issues public notice about elevated lead levels in drinking water

The City of Palatka has issued a public notice after recent water sampling revealed elevated lead levels in more than 10 percent of tested homes, surpassing the federal Lead Action Level set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

In November, Palatka conducted routine monitoring, collecting 62 samples from homes and buildings, according to a news release from the city.

Results showed lead levels above the EPA’s action level of 0.015 mg/L (15 ppb) in some samples, necessitating public education and expanded water system actions.

The EPA’s Lead Action Level is intended to assess the effectiveness of a community’s corrosion control treatment, not to determine the safety of water in specific homes, the release said. Homes with older plumbing, fixtures, or lead service lines are more susceptible to elevated lead levels due to corrosion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Lead exposure poses significant health risks, particularly for pregnant women, infants, and young children. Health effects can include reduced IQ, attention disorders, behavioral challenges, and complications during pregnancy. Adults may face increased risks of cardiovascular, kidney, or nervous system issues, according to the release.

The City of Palatka advises residents, especially those in homes built before 1986 or with known lead plumbing components, to take measures to reduce lead exposure. Recommended actions include using certified water filters, cleaning faucet aerators, using cold water for consumption, and flushing pipes before use.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Families concerned about lead exposure should consult healthcare providers. Pediatricians can conduct blood lead testing for children, and public health agencies can offer guidance.

To address the exceedance, Palatka is increasing lead and water quality monitoring, evaluating corrosion control strategies, and providing public education by March 2026, as required by federal and state regulations.

Residents with questions can contact Shawn Bruneau, Water Treatment Plant Superintendent, at 386-329-0144 or Sbruneau@palatka-fl.gov. More information is available from the EPA at their website.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.