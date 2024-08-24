City plans family movie event to encourage mental health awareness

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Safety and Crime Reduction Commission wants local families to have healthy conversations about mental health.

A news release citing CDC statistics said that in 2021, 29% of adolescents experienced poor mental health, and 42% felt persistently sad or hopeless. 22% of adolescents seriously considered attempting suicide, and 10% actually attempted it.

In hopes of reducing those numbers in Jacksonville, the Commission is planning a family movie event where mental health professionals will be on hand to guide discussions and provide help.

Families are invited to sign up to see Disney Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2′ on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. at the AMC Regency Theaters located at 9451 Regency Boulevard.

There are limited spaces still available for the screening. To sign up or for more information, please visit www.jaxcares365.com.

