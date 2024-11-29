City Rescue Mission to extend overnight services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the forecasted low temperatures this weekend, the City Rescue Mission (CRM) will increase its overnight capacity and extend its hours to those in need of shelter.

Those in need are guaranteed a place within CRM if the temperature is below 40°.

Guests seeking safe shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn beginning Friday, November 29, 2024, at 6:00 pm.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

Other local shelters around Jacksonville, such as Sulzbacher, will be having their cold shelters open through the weekend as well.

