Local

City Rescue Mission extends overnight shelter services due to cold weather

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The nonprofit organization City Rescue Mission is extending its overnight shelter services for those in need due to the upcoming cold weather. City Rescue Mission says anyone seeking shelter can check in to the New Life Inn campus on West State Street at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, and Friday, January 16.

“We will not turn anyone away,” says City Rescue Mission Executive Director Paul Stasi, LCSW. “We want to ensure that everyone without a home has a warm shelter and a hot meal during this cold weather. Safety and care are our top priorities.”

The nonprofit states that the expanded hours and increased overnight capacity will remain in place as long as temperatures remain below 40°F.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

0

Most Read