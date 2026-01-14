City Rescue Mission extends overnight shelter services due to cold weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The nonprofit organization City Rescue Mission is extending its overnight shelter services for those in need due to the upcoming cold weather. City Rescue Mission says anyone seeking shelter can check in to the New Life Inn campus on West State Street at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 15, and Friday, January 16.

“We will not turn anyone away,” says City Rescue Mission Executive Director Paul Stasi, LCSW. “We want to ensure that everyone without a home has a warm shelter and a hot meal during this cold weather. Safety and care are our top priorities.”

The nonprofit states that the expanded hours and increased overnight capacity will remain in place as long as temperatures remain below 40°F.

