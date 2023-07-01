City Rescue Mission is extending to overnight services due to hot weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With temperatures for the summer on the rise, City Rescue Mission will increase its overnight capacity as well as its hours for those who need shelter.

If the temperature continues to be over 95 degrees, they will remain with those regulations.

“We will not turn anyone away. We want to make sure that those without a home have cool shelter and a hot meal,” said Paul Stasi, CRM Executive Director.

Guests seeking safe shelter may check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn, Saturday, July 1, Sunday, July 2, and any additional days the temperature will be 95 degrees or hotter at 11:00 a.m. All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing. CRM is encouraging people to stay in for their safety during this hot weather.

