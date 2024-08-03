City Rescue Mission offering shelter ahead of potential weather impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission is preparing to help those in need during the incoming weather event.

CRM is going to increase its overnight capacity and extend its hours.

“It is important to us to provide a safe place for our community’s most vulnerable during this inclement weather event,” Paul Stasi, CRM Executive Director, said in a news release. “We want to be sure everyone is safe during this storm, so we are extending our shelter hours.”

People seeking shelter can check in to City Rescue Mission’s New Life Inn starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. They can also stay all day Monday. The shelter is located at 243 W. State St.

All guests will get a hot meal and get access to a shower and clean clothing.

