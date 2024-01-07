City of St. Augustine announces city office closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of St. Augustine has declared that all city offices will be closed on Monday, January 15. Additionally, to allow Solid Waste workers to observe the holiday, there will be modifications to the residential yard waste collection schedule.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Solid Waste collection schedule for the week of January 15 is as follows:

Monday, January 15: No residential garbage collection. Altered commercial garbage and recycling routes.

Tuesday, January 16: Monday garbage route. Altered commercial and recycling routes.

Wednesday, January 17: No brush collections. Tuesday garbage route. Altered commercial and recycling routes.

Thursday, January 18: Normal residential recycling, and commercial garbage & recycling.

Friday, January 19: Normal residential recycling, and commercial garbage & recycling.

In line with the holiday observance, parking in city-owned parking lots and on-street parking will be free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, excluding the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.

However, drivers must verify whether a lot is owned by the City of St. Augustine and not a private operator, as towing policies may differ.

Parking enforcement will remain active for all vehicles parked illegally, including in areas reserved for delivery, franchised sightseeing vehicles and taxis, or vehicles on sidewalks or against yellow curbs.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.