City of St. Augustine announces Presidents’ Day holiday schedule

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In observance of the upcoming Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, February 19th, the City of St. Augustine has announced its holiday schedule.

City offices will be closed for the day, allowing employees to observe the national holiday. However, residents will be relieved to know that there will be no interruption in the regular schedule for solid waste collections.

Additionally, the City of St. Augustine is providing a parking perk for residents and visitors alike.

On national holidays, including Presidents’ Day, parking in city-owned metered parking lots and on-street parking spaces will be free of charge. However, it’s important to note that this exemption does not apply to parking facilities at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Historic Downtown Parking Facility.

To avoid potential towing fees, drivers are advised to confirm whether a parking lot is owned by the City of St. Augustine or operated privately. Enforcement will be in effect for all vehicles parked illegally, including those in designated delivery areas, franchised sightseeing vehicle zones, or against yellow curbs.

As residents prepare to enjoy the holiday and visitors explore the historic city, adherence to parking regulations will ensure a smooth and stress-free experience for everyone.

