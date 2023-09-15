City of St. Augustine Beach agrees to lower property tax millage

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — In a special meeting on Mon., Sept. 11, the City of St. Augustine Beach decided to lower the property tax milage for homeowners.

The city commission cut the overall millage for the city from 2.95 mills to 2.80 mills for Fiscal Year 2024.

According to the city commission, the property tax cut includes $2.50 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value for the operating budget and $.30 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value for the debt millage. The total decrease is 0.15 mills levied for Fiscal Year 2023.

“In this current economic situation I think it’s amazing that staff and the commission agreed to lower the millage for our residents here in St. Augustine Beach,” Vice Mayor Dylan Rumrell said in a statement. “It shows a true testament that we are really working to secure and use every bit of our taxpayer dollars in the appropriate way.”

For more information on the budget meeting from Sept. 11 or to watch the meeting click here.

