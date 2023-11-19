City of St. Augustine offices close November 23, 24 for Thanksgiving holiday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of St. Augustine has announced the closure of city offices on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24.

Residents are advised that residential recycling pickup will be temporarily suspended during this period, with normal collections set to resume on Thursday, November 30.

The Solid Waste schedule for the week of Thanksgiving is as follows:

Monday, November 20 – Normal trash schedules

Tuesday, November 21 – Normal trash schedules

Wednesday, November 22 – Normal brush collections

Thursday, November 23 – No residential recycling

Friday, November 24 – No residential recycling

Limited solid waste services, including litter pickup and commercial solid waste/recycling collections, will still be operational during the holiday break.

Residents who wish to dispose of recyclables during the suspension period are encouraged to use the free drop-off recycling locations at the following sites:

601 Riberia Street - end of Riberia by Solid Waste Department and Waste Water Plant.

North City – by the Las Palmas condos on San Marco.

Red Cox Drive - by the Soccer Field, behind RB Hunt Elementary School

In addition, the City of St. Augustine is offering free parking at the Historic Downtown Parking Facility on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23.

City-owned parking lots and on-street parking will also be free on national holidays, excluding the Castillo de San Marcos. Regular parking fees will resume on Friday, November 24.

It is essential for drivers to verify whether a parking lot is city-owned or operated by a private entity, as private lots may have strict towing policies. Parking enforcement will be in effect for all vehicles parked illegally, including those on sidewalks, against yellow curbs, and in reserved spaces for delivery and franchised sightseeing vehicles.

For questions regarding waste pickup and additional information, residents can contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 904.825.1049 during normal business hours. Todd Grant, Public Works Director, can be reached at 904-315-8499 or via email at tgrant@CityStAug.com. For information about collection services in St. Johns County, call 904-827-6980, and for services in St. Augustine Beach, call 904-471-1119.

