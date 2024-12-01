Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville to host free concert ahead of holidays

The Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville will host a free holiday concert, A Winters Night, for the upcoming holiday season on Sunday, December 8.

A Winters Night will be the final performance of the Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville in 2024. The program for the concert will feature selections from the likes of Beethoven, The Snow Maiden, and Frozen.

The Civic Orchestra of Jacksonville will also be partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida collecting non-perishable food items. Click HERE to find the acceptable list of items that can be donated.

Click HERE to claim tickets. The concert will also be streamed for the public as well, click HERE for the link.

