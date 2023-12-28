Clay County Animal Services waived adoption fees for the rest of December

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — For the rest of December, Clay County Animal services has waived all adoption fees for cats and dogs regardless of age.

“Make the holidays Merry and Bright for a shelter animal,” urged Clay County Animal Services on Facebook.

Help an animal find their forever home this holiday season by adopting, fostering, or spreading the word.

For more information about adoptable animals, click here.

