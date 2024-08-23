Clay County Animal Services waiving adoption fees

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Sept. 10 in an attempt to clear the shelter.

This applies to all cats and dogs over the age of six months.

All pets will go home with you spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all age-appropriate vaccines.

The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

You can view adoptable animals here.

