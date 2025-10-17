Clay County asks public for input on safe streets project

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County is asking residents for input on a new roadway project. The county says the “Safe Streets for All” (SS4A) project aims to improve roadway safety and reduce or eliminate injuries and deaths among pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

Residents are asked to take part in an online survey as well as attend a community meeting on Monday, October 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Fleming Island Library. With the information, the county says it’ll develop a comprehensive safety action plan to identify high-risk roadways and intersections, recommend safety improvements, and prioritize infrastructure and policy solutions that save lives.

The county says, “residents know their neighborhoods best and can help identify areas of concern that may not appear in traffic data alone."

