Clay County Athletics says the month of October will be ‘Pink Out Month’ at football games

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Clay County Athletics is asking fans to wear pink.

It is part of an effort to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer.

Fans can wear pink to all the football games in October.

Players will also wear special decals on their Helmets.

Here is a list of schools that will be hosting PINK OUT football games. Fans are highly encouraged to show their support by wearing PINK at the following games:

10/6 Clay High School

10/6 Oakleaf High School

10/13 Middleburg High School

10/13 Orange Park High

10/27 Ridgeview High School

10/27 Fleming Island HS

10/27 Keystone High School

