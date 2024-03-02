Clay County Clerk of Court, Comproller’s Office honored with Top Workplaces of 2024 award

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Tara S. Green proudly revealed that her office has been bestowed with the prestigious Top Workplaces of 2024 award. This annual recognition is considered the gold standard of employer acknowledgment in our region, signifying excellence in workplace culture.

The Top Workplace Awards celebrate local employers who go the extra mile to foster an exceptional work environment.

Green personally shared the uplifting news with her dedicated team of one hundred clerks on February 27.

The selection process, facilitated through Energage, a respected national company specializing in translating employee feedback into actionable intelligence, involved a series of confidential surveys conducted among employees.

These surveys aimed to gauge engagement and satisfaction levels within the workforce. Following the survey phase, detailed insights were provided to aid in participant management, enabling leaders like Clerk Green to better serve both coworkers and customers alike.

This year, a total of 43 organizations in the region were nominated, leading to an impressive tally of 4,954 employee surveys. Of these, 29 companies qualified to advance beyond the initial survey stage, with 23 ultimately achieving high enough scores to secure awards.

Notably, the Clay County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office claimed the 11th spot, marking a significant accomplishment for this local government entity known for its commitment to trustworthiness, efficiency, accountability, and helpfulness.

Reflecting on the achievement, Clerk of Court Green remarked, “I hear about it from my constituents, customers, attorneys, judges, even from other Clerks Of Court. That means our employees are genuinely dedicated and remain committed to always providing top-notch customer service, no matter the circumstances.”

For further details, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Top Workplace 2024 awards website.

