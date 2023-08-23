Clay County Community is hosting a paramedicine program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County wants to help its residents who want to overcome their addictions.

The goal of the program is to benefit residents with services to help improve their vulnerable living conditions.

In the program, there will be professionals who will assess each unique situation and determine how to help.

Here are other ways the professionals can help:

• Information and educational materials for patients, their families, and friends

• Medication-assisted Therapy (MAT)

• Narcan training and distribution

• S.A.F.E. Fire Stations throughout Clay County to request help

• Link to medical care for ongoing health concerns, including sexually transmitted disease testing, treatments, and family planning

• Link to mental health counseling services

• Connect to peer support counselors at St. Vincent’s Clay and HCA Orange Park Hospital.

• Hepatitis A vaccinations

Anyone struggling with opioid addiction can call our 24-hour number, 904-284-7703, or email community.paramedicine@claycountygov.com.

For more information, you can visit their website .

