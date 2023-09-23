Clay County crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Clay County recognizes an important milestone as Dorothy White celebrates an astonishing 30 years of service as a school crossing guard with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“For three decades, Dorothy has been a steadfast presence, ensuring the safety of our precious children as they cross the road to school,” said Clay County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

In all those years, Dorothy has rarely missed a day of work. Her unwavering dedication is a testament to her love for her job and the children she sees daily.

This morning, Sheriff Michelle Cook took the time to personally congratulate and thank Ms. White for her incredible commitment and hard work over the last 30 years.

If you pass by Ms. White at her school crossing post at the intersection of Rt. 218 and Freedom Dr. in Middleburg, please take a moment to thank her for her outstanding service.

