Clay County deputies looking for fugitive

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Benjamin Isaiah Vangas for Fugitive Friday.

Vangas is wanted for lewd lascivious behavior or lascivious battery on someone between the ages of 12 to 16.

According to deputies, he has tattoos around his neck, a heart, and the letter “K” behind his left ear.

The latest tips indicate he could be around the Orange Park area.

If you know anything, contact the sheriff’s office.

