Clay County deputies: Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan has been found safe.

Original story below:

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Jordan Horst, a 10-year-old boy, last seen in the Rolling Hills subdivision near Sandridge Road.

Deputies say Jordan has brown hair and eyes and was wearing black athletic shorts. Law enforcement is actively searching the area with a significant presence to locate him.

The search for Jordan involves canvassing the Rolling Hills subdivision, with authorities urging anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.

Residents in the area are advised to stay vigilant and report any sightings to CCSO at (904)264-6512 or call 911.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.