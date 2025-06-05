Clay County deputy fired after investigation of missing cash from man he arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County deputy is out of a job after being accused of stealing $4,000 during an arrest.

Action News Jax reported last month about accusations filed following the arrest of Willie Davis Jr. in September. He said deputies seized $6,900 from him when he was arrested.

Davis’ attorney said when he picked up his belongings, some of that money had disappeared.

Jail records show only $2,900 was put in Davis’ account.

Clay authorities confirmed that deputy has been fired.

“We hold all of our deputies and employees to the highest standards and this probationary deputy failed to meet those standards,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

