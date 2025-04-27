Clay County detectives looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday in Orange Park.

Skyla Jewlz Torres, 15, who authorities say is a runaway, was last seen in the Bellair area of Orange Park wearing Hello Kitty sweatpants and a pink shirt, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call Clay County Detective oungblood at 904-213-6633 or by email at ryoungblood@claysheriff.com.

