Clay County District Schools announces new administrative appointments for the coming school year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There will be new leaders at multiple Clay County schools for the upcoming school year.

On Monday, Clay County District Schools announced that Dr. Michael George will be the chief of secondary education.

The following schools will have new principals:

Clay High School

Orange Park High School

Ridgeview High School

Keystone Heights Jr. and Sr. High School

Wilkinson Junior High School

Clay Virtual Academy

To learn more about the administrative changes, visit the Clay County District Schools website.

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