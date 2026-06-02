Clay County District Schools announces new administrative appointments for the coming school year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There will be new leaders at multiple Clay County schools for the upcoming school year.
On Monday, Clay County District Schools announced that Dr. Michael George will be the chief of secondary education.
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The following schools will have new principals:
- Clay High School
- Orange Park High School
- Ridgeview High School
- Keystone Heights Jr. and Sr. High School
- Wilkinson Junior High School
- Clay Virtual Academy
To learn more about the administrative changes, visit the Clay County District Schools website.
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