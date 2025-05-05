Clay County District Schools to host Spring Educator Recruitment Fair May 6th.

Clay County, Fla. — Clay County District Schools invites passionate educators and aspiring instructional professionals to its Spring Educator Recruitment Fair on Tuesday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Teacher Training Center at Fleming Island High School, located at 2233 Village Square Parkway.

With instructional positions available across all grade levels and content areas, the event offers job seekers an excellent opportunity to connect directly with school leaders from Clay County’s 43 schools. Hiring teams will be on-site to conduct interviews and may extend conditional offers for the 2025–2026 school year to qualified candidates.

“Clay County District Schools is not only one of the top-performing districts in the state, but also a community that truly supports and values its teachers. If you are ready to grow your career and be part of something meaningful, we hope to see you there,” said Superintendent David Broskie.

Applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé, certification details, and other supporting documents.

To learn more about current job openings and what to expect at the event, visit www.oneclay.net and click the Jobs icon.

