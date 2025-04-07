Clay County DOH to host multiple ‘Keep Our Kids Safe’ event for car, bike safety

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County will host two ‘Keep Our Kids Safe’ events during Hot Car Death Awareness Month.

Both events apart of ‘Keep Our Kids Safe’, held at the Clay County Health Department, aim to promote child safety throughout Clay County.

Offerings at the events include:

Free car seat inspections

Bicycle helmet fittings

Educational resources

The first event will be held on Tuesday, April 8, while the other will be held on Saturday, April 12. Both events are scheduled from 9 am to noon.

