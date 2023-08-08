Clay County endangered woman missing, last seen in Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has issued a critical missing person alert for Patricia Young.

Young was last seen leaving 3651 Hwy. 17 in Fleming Island. She was reported to be wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and blue shoes at the time of being reported missing.

CCSO said that Young suffers from dementia and is “low functioning.”

If you see Young or know where she might be located you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 904-264-6512 or dial 911.

