Clay County Fair seeking volunteers for upcoming shifts starting in April

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As the Clay County Agricultural Fair approaches, organizers are rallying the community to join in the excitement by volunteering.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Scheduled to kick off on Thursday, April 4th, and run through Sunday, April 14th, the fair promises fun-filled days for all attendees.

Volunteers play a pivotal role in the fair’s success, and individuals aged 16 and above (or 13-15 if accompanied by a parent) are invited to contribute their time and energy. Volunteer shifts at the Main Gate are approximately 4 to 4.5 hours long, offering flexibility for participants.

Two key positions are available for volunteers:

Ticket Scanners: This role involves greeting fairgoers, scanning admission tickets, and providing hand stamps for reentry. Ideal candidates are positive, courteous, and enjoy interacting with people. Most duties are performed outdoors, ensuring an active and engaging experience.

This role involves greeting fairgoers, scanning admission tickets, and providing hand stamps for reentry. Ideal candidates are positive, courteous, and enjoy interacting with people. Most duties are performed outdoors, ensuring an active and engaging experience. Ticket Sellers: Volunteers in this position greet fairgoers, process payments/transactions, and distribute admission tickets. This role requires attention to detail and comfort with handling money. The duties are performed indoors, offering the option to sit or stand.

Several shifts are still in need of volunteers, including:

April 10th from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm

April 11th from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm

April 13th from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Those willing to volunteer can sign up on their website HERE.

In addition to the satisfaction of supporting a beloved community event, volunteers will receive free admission to the fair.

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled shift to receive workspace assignments and brief training. Gate operations will be overseen by Michael R., Bruce B., Lorelei S., Lacy D., or Makayla R., who will assist as needed.

Your participation is crucial in ensuring the success of this beloved community event, and organizers eagerly await your involvement.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.