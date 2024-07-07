Clay County felon sentenced to over 6 years in federal prison for drug and firearm charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Sherwood Gustafson, IV, of Green Cove Springs, has been sentenced to over six years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm possession, despite being a convicted felon.

Chief United States District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan handed down the sentence after Gustafson, 31, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The court also ordered the forfeiture of a Smith and Wesson pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition related to the firearm offense.

Gustafson was arrested on May 9, 2023, and pleaded guilty on August 31, 2023. The charges stem from an incident on January 21, 2023, when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was searching for Gustafson due to an active felony arrest warrant. A CCSO deputy spotted him driving and initiated a traffic stop. Gustafson immediately exited his truck, leading to a struggle with the deputy, who eventually handcuffed and arrested him.

During a search of Gustafson’s truck, officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol. They also discovered a travel bag zip-tied to the engine bay containing cocaine, methamphetamine, a drug scale, approximately 50 small baggies, and various pills. The total weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 22 grams.

Gustafson, who has seven prior felony convictions, including felony domestic battery, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, and shooting a deadly missile, is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

“As we fight the scourge of drugs that plague our communities, we are grateful for our partnership with the US Attorney’s Office. Together we will continue to hold accountable those who choose to sell this poison in our streets,” said Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

The case was investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives – Jacksonville Office, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that unites law enforcement and communities to reduce violent crime and gun violence. The Department launched a strengthened PSN strategy on May 26, 2021, focusing on fostering trust in communities, supporting violence prevention organizations, setting strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

