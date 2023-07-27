Clay County Fire Rescue hosts free Narcan distribution and education

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — In order to help the community in reducing risk, Clay County’s paramedics are hosting a free Narcan distribution and education event.

This event will be held on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Middleburg Community Paramedicine Office, (2710 Blanding Boulevard., Suite 8, Middleburg).

Narcan Distribution

