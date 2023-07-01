Clay County Fire Rescue is looking for people to work in their department

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is looking for people who would like to work in their facility.

Benefits are included and potential employees get a chance to save lives.

No experience is required.

To apply you can visit this website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Inaugural celebration kickoff for Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan

Read: Donna Deegan reflects on Duval roots and unifying Jacksonville as next mayor

Read: Lenny Curry said pension reform was his biggest accomplishment as Jacksonville mayor

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.