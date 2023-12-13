Clay County fugitive guilty to identity theft and fraud in cellphone scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rohan Conrad Campbell (49, Jamaica) has entered a guilty plea to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg disclosed that Campbell could face a maximum penalty of 20 years for wire fraud and a mandatory minimum sentence of two years for aggravated identity theft.

The guilty plea also involves Campbell forfeiting $4,207, representing the proceeds of his illicit activities.

The sentencing hearing for Campbell is yet to be scheduled.

As per court documents, on August 5, 2017, Campbell orchestrated a scheme at a Five Star Cellular store in Clay County, using fraudulently established accounts and counterfeit identification to acquire multiple cellphones.

Subsequently, on August 15, 2017, Campbell returned to a Sprint store in Clay County to collect fraudulently ordered cellphones using another victim’s identity. His activities were reported to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), leading to a pursuit and eventual apprehension. A

n investigation by CCSO and the United States Secret Service unveiled a broader pattern, with Campbell setting up numerous fraudulent accounts across Florida, obtaining thousands of dollars worth of cellphones.

Campbell’s arrest occurred on May 31, 2018. However, after being released on pre-trial supervision, he evaded jurisdiction in August 2019, prompting a warrant for his arrest.

Campbell remained a fugitive for over three years until his apprehension by law enforcement in early 2023.

This case saw collaboration between the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Secret Service – Jacksonville Field Office. Assistant United States Attorney Kevin C. Frein is prosecuting the case, with Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer M. Harrington overseeing asset forfeiture.

