Clay county government to discuss proposed land conservation program with community

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County residents are encouraged to participate as the North Florida Land Trust presents its report on the proposed Clay County Land Conservation Program.

During the upcoming regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners (BCC) meeting on Tuesday, October 10th at 4:00 p.m. in Green Cove Springs, the presentation will take place, and commissioners will provide valuable insights and guidance on the next steps for this significant initiative.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, the report can also be accessed on the meeting agenda, conveniently available on the Clay County Government website. All of our meetings are streamed live on Facebook as well.

This presentation represents a pivotal step in the ongoing process that commenced earlier this year when residents actively engaged and voiced their opinions at open workshops. It signifies a continued commitment to community engagement and collaboration in shaping the future of land conservation efforts in Clay County.

