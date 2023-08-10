Clay County has tons of dogs for you to spoil on Spoil Your Dog Day

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — For National Spoil Your Dog Day, Clay County Animal Services is inviting the community to stop by and spoil some very excited dogs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Visit CCAS and take a dog on an adventure as part of the Bow Wow Breakout program. For more information, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Bow Wow Breakout

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.