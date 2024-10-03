Clay County holding home rehabilitation grant information sessions

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Community Development Block Grant Home Rehabilitation applications are open in Clay County.

The program is intended to help low- to moderate-income people with necessary home repairs.

You’re urged to apply if you own your home, qualify as a low to moderate income, and need home repairs like roof repair/replacement, ADA accommodations, HVAC repair/replacement, or electric or plumbing work.

Clay County officials can help you fill out an application in person or answer any questions at the following places:

October 17 from 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Keystone Heights Library

October 24 from 5 P.M. – 7:30 P.M. Green Cove Springs Library

You can schedule an appointment for application assistance with the Housing Program Manager or a Case Specialist by calling 904-529-4256.

Click here for the application. The deadline is Oct. 31.

