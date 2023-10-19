Clay County is hosting its 7th annual Procurement Conference

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Residents of Clay County are invited to the annual Clay County Procurement Conference.

The event will be Thursday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park.

Local businesses can learn about procurement processes, vendor registration, and network with purchasing representatives from Clay County municipalities and agencies.

People can register online at https://www.unf.edu/sbdc/training-and-events.html.

